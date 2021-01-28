Chester Lewis Park Redesign Project: Calling all Kansas artists

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita, along with project’s art consultant, Mulberry Creative, announced Thursday that they are encouraging Kansas-based artists to apply for a chance to work on the Chester I. Lewis Park redesign project.

The park, named for the late prominent local civil rights leader, is being redesigned and expanded to increase the park’s offerings as a vibrant public outdoor space in the heart of downtown. The park will also serve as an entry plaza for the Kansas Health Science Center.

Interested artists can learn more and fill out the “Request for Qualifications” by visiting https://hustleandart.com/call-for-artists/. They will also be asked to submit examples of their work.

The deadline for artists to apply is Monday, February 15, 2021.

If artists have already signed up for the City of Wichita’s Wichita Public Artists Registry, at https://www.wichita.gov/Arts/Registry, they do not need to fill out the form at hustleandart.com. Instead they should email Mulberry Creative’s Anthony Joiner at anthonyj@hustleandart.com. The Wichita Public Artists Registry was created to streamline the process to hire artists for public art projects.

The selected artists will work with the Mulberry Creative art consultants, Anthony Joiner and Elizabeth Stevenson. The types of art work that will be displayed at the park have not been identified yet. However the design plans call for types of art work that can be integrated into the architecture.

Chester I. Lewis Park will be redesigned and opened to the public by early summer of 2022. All art installation needs to be completed and installed prior to the Park opening.

Wichita Park & Recreation contracted with LK Architecture to reimagine the park. Mulberry Creative was hired by LK Architecture to manage the art component of the project during the conceptual design phase. One of the main goals of the new design is to better share the legacy of Chester I. Lewis.

Residents can follow along with the park redesign project by clicking here.