WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A plane bound for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was forced to return to Wichita after experiencing a mechanical problem mid-flight.

United Airlines flight 4412 left Wichita Eisenhower National Airport at 3:17 p.m. Flight records show about 15 minutes later, as the plane was over Chase County, it turned around.

Airport Fire and Safety Chief Robert Xanders tweeted the plane was headed back to Eisenhower due to a pressure problem.

The pilot was able to get the plane safely back to Wichita, where it landed at Eisenhower around 3:55 p.m.

No injuries or any other issues were reported.