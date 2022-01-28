PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF) — The owner of a famous Kansas fried chicken house is putting his restaurant up for sale.

Larry Zerngast, is retiring from the chicken business due to his age. He is the third generation to own Chicken Mary’s and he is hopeful that he will be able to sell it to someone local so Chicken Mary’s can still exist with their award winning recipes.

The property is listed by Cobb Realty for $1.1 million.

Chicken Mary’s and Chicken Annie’s sit nearly side by side, around 1/4 of a mile from each other just outside of Pittsburg, Kansas.

There has been a popular fiction book written based on the two chicken houses, called “Chicken Sisters” and they have been featured on several different culinary channels including Food Network, BBC and The Travel Channel.

Chicken Mary’s, Chicken Annie’s Original, Chicken Annie’s GIrard, Gebhardt’s and Bartos chicken have participated in the “Chicken Wars” held at Meadowbrook Mall for several years in the past as part of a fundraising effort for the Little Balkans Festival Association.