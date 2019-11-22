Breaking News
Double fatality accident in McPherson County, a third victim in critical condition
Live Now
Watch KSN News at 6
Closings and Delays
Oberlin - USD 294

Chicken N Pickle open ice skating rink for public skating

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s now a place in Wichita where you can ice skate outside.

Chicken & Pickle, known for its ample pickleball courts has opened its new outdoor rink. Officials say they’ve had lots of people asking when it would be open.

Chicken & Pickle, which broke ground in May of 2018, says they will have public ice skate times each day.

The restaurant will also rent ice skates, but if you have your own, you are welcomed to bring them on your outdoor ice adventure!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories