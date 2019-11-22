Chicken N Pickle open ice skating rink for public skating

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s now a place in Wichita where you can ice skate outside.

Chicken & Pickle, known for its ample pickleball courts has opened its new outdoor rink. Officials say they’ve had lots of people asking when it would be open.

Chicken & Pickle, which broke ground in May of 2018, says they will have public ice skate times each day.

The restaurant will also rent ice skates, but if you have your own, you are welcomed to bring them on your outdoor ice adventure!