USDA: Chicken sold at Dillons, Aldi part of nationwide recall

WASHINGTON, DC (KSNW) – The USDA has expanded a recall of chicken, sold at stores nationwide, due to possible listeria contamination.

Tip Top Poultry, Inc. has recalled an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products that were used in additional products, including possibly being served from a deli counter in grocery stores.

The USDA says the products were sold at many stores, including Dillons and Aldi stores in Kansas.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019. The products subject to recall can be found here: Recalled Products

A list of the retailers that sold the chicken can be found here: Retailers

You can also see the labels of the recalled chicken here: Labels

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

LATEST STORIES: