Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman visits Central Christian Academy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman visited students at Central Christian Academy in Wichita on Tuesday.

The first graders are studying storms in class. The students asked Lisa many questions including where to go during a tornado and how to stay safe.

The students also took a look at Storm Tracker 3 and the tools the Storm Track 3 weather team uses daily.

