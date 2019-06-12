Chief Ramsay shares department’s efforts to reduce violent crimes, at NAACP meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita chapter of the NAACP had a meeting with Wichita Police Department Tuesday night to get the word out on their community policing efforts.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay broke down details on violent crimes in the city.

“Homicides are down,” said Ramsay. “Shootings are down, and I think part of that has to do with the community helping us out. The see something say something effort.”

The city has had 12 homicides this year. This same time last year that number was 18.

Ramsay attributes that decrease to efforts the city has put in place.

“Our efforts with gunshot detection systems, the casing through NBIN, the National Ballistic Information Network, to help us track bullets, the casings to guns,” he said.

Ramsay also spoke about partnerships with the Department of Justice.

Wichita is one of t10 cities selected for the program, called “the Public Safety Partnership.”

“Focusing on violent crime, that’s more of a technical assistance and training,” said Ramsay.

One Wichitan says he also likes where they are putting their focus when it comes to violent crimes.

“They’re not going to neighborhoods anymore,” said William Foster. “They’re going to individuals who are caught creating such problems.”

Larry Burks Sr., the president of the NAACP Wichita chapter says, having dialogue about community policing can help both law enforcement and residents moving forward.

“Transparency and all the things that we’re doing in our city, especially with our police department is very key and important to us.” said Burks. “It helps build trust.”

“Get out there and help the police they can’t do everything,” said Treatha Brown-Foster, a Wichita resident. “You know they’re called in for everything that’s going on now, even more social issues.”

Another topic discussed was mental health calls and the impact it has on law enforcement.