Chiefs celebrations across Wichita lead to fireworks-related 911 calls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Chiefs win is something everyone is talking about. Many people in Wichita celebrated with a bang despite it being illegal. Fireworks could be heard and seen throughout the city limits after the game making it a busy night for local dispatchers.

DISPATCHER: “And you just hear fireworks?”

CALLER: “Loud fireworks. They are shaking my windows.”

Calls started pouring in to 911 Sunday night after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Sedgwick County Emergency Communications received 22 calls complaining of fireworks around Wichita within two hours after the game.

“And that’s not even probably saying how many more that there was going on that people did not call 911 dispatch,” said Captain Jose Ocadiz, Wichita Fire Department.

CALLER: “I don’t think they’re allowed to be popping firecrackers right now are they?”

DISPATCHER: “I can’t answer that question. Are you wanting to report that people are shooting off fireworks right now?”

To answer the question, the Chiefs win did not change the city fireworks ordinance. They are still illegal throughout the city limits except around July 4.

“We did not have fireworks patrol going on or anything,” said Captain Ocadiz. “We didn’t expect to have illegal fireworks during the celebration of this Chiefs win of the Super Bowl.”

Captain Jose Ocadiz believes Wichitans are aware of the ordinace, but with the excitment of the big win, fans wanted to celebrate in a big way.

“It was just a celebration and some of them took it to the point that you know something that’s not allowed within the city limits,” said Ocadiz.

Captain Ocadiz said fire crews were called out to investigate the areas where fireworks were reported. Since crews were not able to catch anyone in the act, no citations were issued. Fire officials say there were no reports of injuries.

