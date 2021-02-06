Chiefs excitement raising conversations over tomahawk chop and other team traditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are back on the national stage for the Super Bowl. It also means its team name, tomahawk chop, and war chant are also in the spotlight.

Other professional teams like the Cleveland Indians and the Washington Football Team have made changes to their name and logo within the last year. Now, the conversation is being refocused on the Chiefs.

“You have people on both sides of it. Some that are very passionate to get rid of those types of things. Some that are very passionate that to keep the quote-unquote traditions alive,” said Dal Domebo, Director for the Native American Education Program for Wichita Public Schools.

Meanwhile, Eugene Cameron, an elder within the Wichita Warriors Society, said he is not in favor of the team’s tomahawk chop seen at every home game.

“I’m like, wow, really? To me, it’s uncalled for. It shows disrespect for what it really is. I mean, a chief is supposed to be respected, revered, honored,” Cameron said.

The Chiefs have listened to and made some steps. In the Fall they banned headdresses at games and made alterations to the tomahawk chop. Cheerleaders now use a closed-fist instead of an open hand.

Cameron thinks while it’s a step forward, the bigger step needed is for people to understand and respect the Native culture.

“It’s so engraved and so embedded now that it’s like, ‘Man, you know, we can’t do this!’ Well, I understand that but from the very start, it should have been talking about that,” he said.

Wichita War Dancer Greg Victors said he is not offended by the team. Instead, he said he believes the battle is elsewhere.

“We as a native nation face many struggles that are far more important. I know natives that support the Kansas City Chiefs and I also know natives who are against the native culture representation as mascots,” he said. “I personally feel that our energy and resources should focus on debates that affect the prosperity of our people and future.”

As for Domebo, he said he believes the future and attention needed is for students.

“Native students have the highest dropout rate of any ethnic group in the country and we also have the lowest graduation rates,” Domebo said. “Those are more pressing to me. Now I’m not saying what everybody’s talking about isn’t important at all because it is.”

Regardless of the side of the debate, local native leaders are reminding people that native tribes are still around and relevant today.

LATEST STORIES: