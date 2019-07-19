Chiefs fan fined for laser pointer incident during AFC championship

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gestures in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri man has been fined $500 for pointing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

KMBC reports Dwyan Morgan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. He will pay the fine with no jail time. The Chiefs banned Morgan from Arrowhead for life as well.

Footage of the game showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win on Jan. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.

Laser pointers are banned from sports events and other activities because even a short burst of the light can damage the retina.