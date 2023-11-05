WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas City Chiefs fans filled Walt’s, Wichita’s Cheers Bar & Grill, early Sunday morning for the 8:30 a.m. kickoff between the reigning Super Bowl champs and the Miami Dolphins.

Walt’s Co-Owner Heather Westfall said there’s been a lot of preparation for the game day, including having to be at work starting at 4 a.m.

“We were booked a week before. It’s been a big one. We had way extra food orders, way extra alcohol, extra Bloody Marys, and champagne. Everybody has been so excited to be here,” said Westfall.

Although it was a Chiefs watch party, one Dolphins fan was able to find a corner spot in the sea of red and actually enjoyed the atmosphere.

“Everybody has been really friendly and the food is great. I kind of stick out like a sore thumb but you know I gotta come out for my Dolphins,” said Dolphins fan Chris Erickson.

The Chiefs fans that were in attendance said they didn’t seem to mind the early start time.

“Everything has been awesome, everything has been good. I don’t have to wait till noon to watch the Chiefs game, so no complaints,” Chiefs fan Lynn Beck said.

As for the next time the Kansas City Chiefs have a pre-noon kick off, Walt’s will be ready for Chiefs Kingdom.

“It’s been a lot but it’s been worth it.” said Westfall. “I love the excitement in the room. I can’t wait for the next one.”