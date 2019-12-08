Chiefs missing rushing power for key game at New England

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) fends off Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend have reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against him, court records show, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Delicia Cordon filed the lawsuit last year accusing McCoy of failing to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a home he owns in Milton, just outside Atlanta. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two of their leading rushers when they face the New England Patriots in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.

Damien Williams is inactive with a rib injury and Darrel Williams was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a hamstring injury.

That leaves rushing duties to LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson or Spencer Ware, who signed earlier in the week.

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West title with a win and Oakland loss to Tennessee.

The Patriots, who can extend their NFL record to 11 consecutive playoff berths with a win, will also be missing a key offensive cog. Center Ted Karras is out with a knee injury. James Ferentz is expected to start in his place.