Chiefs wide receiver Thomas arrested in drug possession case
IOLA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAnthony Thomas has been arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office in southeast Kansas' Allen County said in a Facebook post that Thomas was booked Saturday. The 26-year-old from Lee's Summit, Missouri, has since been released on bond.
The Kansas City Star reports that a Chiefs spokesperson says the team is aware of the incident but has no comment.
Thomas finished his fifth season with the Chiefs on the injured reserve list after suffering a fracture in October in the same leg he fractured the previous season.
Thomas has 64 career receptions for 503 yards (about 460 meters) and four touchdowns.
He is set to be a free agent when the market opens in a few months.
