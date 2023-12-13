This story has been updated to reflect the government body that approved money for the expansion.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Commissioners agreed to give the Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County $2 million for its expansion on Wednesday.

The total project budget for the expansion is $12.8 million. Diana Schunn, the CEO of the CAC, said more space is needed to meet their growth.

It’s not clear, she said, if the increase stems from more instances of abuse or people reporting abuse more often, though.

“Is it a combination of either of those or something completely unrelated?” Schunn said. “I think it’s really difficult to be able to put a specific cause or a specific reason to those numbers, but we have seen that continued growth.”

The expansion plan expands therapy, medical, advocacy and education services. It would be south of the current building near Lincoln and Broadway.