WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County is looking to expand its facility and programs after the CEO says they have seen a 30% increase in clients over the last four years.

Last year, they served over 3,000 victims and caregivers for free. CEO Diana Schunn said it’s hard to tell whether the increase is because people are reporting more often or abuse is actually happening more often.

“Just the fact that we don’t have enough space to be able to expand services that we really need to, and so we are excited about the opportunity to be able to add additional space and know that there is a desperate need in our community for additional mental health services, as well as the other support services when it deals with child abuse,” Schunn said.

At Wednesday’s Sedgwick County Commission meeting, commissioners will vote on a $2 million pledge to make it happen. The capital campaign project budget is $12.8 million. Sedgwick County’s annual financial support to the CACSC is being increased from $205,000 in 2023 to $213,000 in 2024.

Schunn says they would expand the facility and services such as therapy, medical, advocacy and education.

“Child abuse is something that happens in our community on a regular basis whether we want to recognize it or not,” Schunn said. “And we know that the negative impacts of child abuse can be very significant. Child abuse doesn’t just affect children. It affects them throughout their lifetime, and if we have the opportunity to intervene and interact early on, we know that we have great outcomes where children are not as traumatized, where they don’t have the long-term health effects of high blood pressure, increased cancer, substance abuse, all different kinds of other health negative outcomes that can happen, and we know that positive influences and therapy and support systems make a significant difference in that and that we can change that trajectory and have really good outcomes.”

Schunn says they moved into their current facility in 2016, thinking they would have space for a while, but they have grown out of it quickly.

A particular area they have seen need increase is in the Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

The main area they want to expand is therapy. They want to expand their regular therapy programs, after-hours program, and the problematic sexual behaviors program, which has grown in need.

They would also expand medical services to reduce wait times and trips to the emergency department.

Additionally, they would expand education, increasing the amount of education they can provide to the community like internet safety and recognition of abuse.

Lastly, they would expand advocacy, providing an initial support system for families when they’re in a crisis and connecting them to resources.

“Seeing children come in in a dark, difficult place and being able to leave feeling empowered and know that they have a positive great opportunity in life to be able to move forward, those are the things that keep us going,” Schunn said. “We see some really difficult situations, and seeing the really positive outcomes are what really provides us with that opportunity to know that what we’re doing makes a significant impact.”

The expansion would be adding on to the south of their current building. Construction would start once the fundraising is complete in the next year or so.