BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people, including a two-year-old with serious injuries and a 17-year-old who was life-flighted, were injured in a crash near Benton in Butler County on Friday.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at SW Prairie Creek Road and SW 30th Street near Stearman Airfield.

Troopers say a family in a minivan was traveling north on Prairie Creek Road when it was struck by a pickup heading west.

There were four people in the minivan and two in the truck. A 17-year-old teenager was life-flighted to a local hospital. The 2-year-old was in serious condition but was conscious.

Troopers say there are no signs of drugs or alcohol involved right now.