Child care centers prepare for boom in fall enrollment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you are looking for childcare in Wichita past the summer months, you might want to act fast. Local daycares say they are filling up, adding the delay of schools is creating even more challenges.

A shortage of staffing seems to be the biggest issue right now. Some of the childcare leaders say they anticipate their fall enrollment will fill up quickly, leaving them scrambling for solutions.

“So, we have some staff that works for us only for the summer, and they’re sometimes just college students that are only available until college starts,” said Courtney Cantrell, owner of Family First Child Care Center in Newton.

Courtney Cantrell says when those college students return to class, finding staff will be a challenge, especially this year.

“So with the college schedules not being pushed and the school ages for elementary being pushed, it creates an issue with having the staff for them,” said Cantrell.

Leaders at Jacob’s Learning Ladder say they have already received several calls from parents asking how they can extend their child’s summer enrollment or if they could start their fall enrollment sooner.

“Historically, summer is historically lower for us because we have a lot of educators that have their children with us and so our summers are historically lighter enrollment, for the fall is pretty full our classrooms look pretty full,” said Nancy Morrow, assistant director at Jacob’s Learning Ladder.

Morrow says they are getting creative to figure out how many children they can put in a room and how to limit social interaction.

