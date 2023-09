WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base says a child has died on the base. The death was reported on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

The Air Force base says attempts to revive the child by first responders were unsuccessful and that the cause of death is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The medical examiner is working to determine the child’s cause of death.

The name and age of the child haven’t been released.