Police: 9-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police said a 9-year-old boy died in a shooting Monday. Family members identified him as Royale Spencer.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East MacArthur Road at the Stonegate Mobile Home Park.

Wichita police said five children, between 9 years old and 16 years old, were at the home at the time of the incident.

Police said the 9-year-old boy was visiting his 11-year-old friend who lived at the home. The two boys were able to manipulate a gun safe open in a bedroom and began playing with guns inside. Through the investigation, police said it is believed the 11-year-old boy was playing with a gun when it discharged.

"Very tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved in this case," said officer Charley Davidson.

No word on who the gun belonged to.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.

