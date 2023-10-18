WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Child & Family Eyecare is hosting its annual Eyecare from the Heart on Friday, Oct. 20.

Child & Family Eyecare hosts Eyecare from the Heart for those without vision or medical insurance.

They will be donating eye exams and glasses to those in need.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 93 million adults in the United States are at high risk for serious vision loss, but only half visited an eye doctor in the past 12 months.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 316-721-8877.

Child & Family Eyecare is located at 746 N. Maize Rd. in Wichita.