Child hit by car in Topeka

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child was hit by a car on Sunday according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police said the child was hit at SE 6th and SE Lake Street around 8:45 on Sunday night.

The child was rushed to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

Police interviewed the driver of the car and several other witnesses.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories