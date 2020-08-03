Child hit by car in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child was hit by a car on Sunday according to the Topeka Police Department.
Police said the child was hit at SE 6th and SE Lake Street around 8:45 on Sunday night.
The child was rushed to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
Police interviewed the driver of the car and several other witnesses.
