Authorities are on the scene of an accident involving a child and school bus in the 3300 block of E. Locust on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are on the scene of a school bus accident involving a child a southeast Wichita.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of E. Locust, which is just west of 47th Street South and Kansas Highway 15.

Details on the crash are limited, but we are told the child was critically injured.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff is on the scene, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KSN News has a crew at the scene.