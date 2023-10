VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A child has been struck by a vehicle in Valley Center.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, it happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 700 block of North Red Bud in northwest Valley Center.

Dispatch confirmed that the child has potentially critical injuries.

KSN News has a crew at the scene. We will have more information as soon as it is available.