MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A one-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

The Mulvane Police Chief says the child was involved in an incident with a riding lawn mower.

Police have talked to people on the scene to see what happened. It happened just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon on East Samantha Court.

At last report the baby had critical injuries.

The police chief says there will be an update Saturday evening on the investigation.