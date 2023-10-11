WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 10-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Maize.

It happened before 7:30 a.m. at 45th Street and James Avenue. That is between Maize Road and 119th Street West.

KSN News has learned the boy was walking northbound in a crosswalk with activated lights. The car was heading westbound and hit the boy. The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

