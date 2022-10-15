WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has made an arrest in Saturday’s hit and run that involved a child.

According to the WPD, 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily harm.

The WPD received a call at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, for the report of a hit and run involving a child in the 2000 block of N. Minnesota.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they learned a 7-year-old boy was riding his bike when he got hit by a truck heading south on Minnesota.

The boy was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, according to the WPD.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that Thompson-Johnson was driving a grey 2004 Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Minnesota when the boy was crossing the street on his bike. Police say she attempted to swerve and miss the boy, but hit him. According to Wichita police, Thompson-Johnson then sped off at a high rate of speed southbound.

Officers talked to witnesses and later spotted Thompson-Johnson driving away in another car from a known location to her. Police say she was stopped in the 6100 block of W. Kellogg Dr and arrested.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, as of 3:50 p.m/ on Sunday, Oct. 16, the boy is still in the hospital.