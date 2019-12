SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a home accident where a 2-year-old child was sent to the hospital in east Bentley.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed the accident happened before 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of 12300 W. 101st St.

“An adult was driving the vehicle involved in the home accident,” said Sergeant Matthew Lynch.

Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office is investigating the cause of the accident.

