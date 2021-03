WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A child was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run in downtown Wichita.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Waterman and Washington. A mother a child were crossing the street when the child was hit by a copper colored pickup.

Wichita police are looking for the vehicle involved.

