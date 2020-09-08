Child riding bike to school gets hit by car, driver escapes

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Garden City Police Department (KSN file photo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is looking for a driver who hit a 10-year-old child Tuesday morning. The boy has minor injuries.

The 10-year-old boy was riding his bicycle to school around 6:45 a.m. He was on the north sidewalk of 300 E. Mary Street and then attempted to ride his bike across the street.

Police say that’s when a red passenger car hit the child and then fled the area.

The boy has minor injuries. Finney County EMS treated him on the scene and released him to his family.

The police want to find the driver who hit him. They do not know the make of the car.

If you witnessed the incident or have information that could help them solve the case, call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories