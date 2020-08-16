WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After being seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday night near the southeast side of Wichita, a child is in the hospital.
Officers arrived at a home in the 2200 block of South Glendale close to Pawnee and Oliver around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. WPD was responding to a report of a person being shot.
A boy was taken to an area hospital in serious condition and is being treated for his injury—the boy’s name and age, or what took place before the shooting has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Taylor’s Forecast: Not as humid for some then storms out west later today
- Child seriously hurt in shooting, WPD investigating
- “During this time we don’t want to mask or hide any potential symptoms”: How can parents prep their kids for school?
- Celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage: the movement’s early roots in Kansas
- Wichita restaurant sells out of food benefitting victims in Beruit