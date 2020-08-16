Child seriously hurt in shooting, WPD investigating

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After being seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday night near the southeast side of Wichita, a child is in the hospital.

Officers arrived at a home in the 2200 block of South Glendale close to Pawnee and Oliver around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. WPD was responding to a report of a person being shot.

A boy was taken to an area hospital in serious condition and is being treated for his injury—the boy’s name and age, or what took place before the shooting has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

