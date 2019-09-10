Children send ‘Get Well’ cards to library giraffe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A giraffe that greets children at the downtown library is not in his usual place and kids are showing how much they miss him.

Mo usually stands tall in the Children’s Pavilion at the Advanced Learning Library, 711 W. 2nd Street.

“He’s just kind of become a mascot for the library and is so much fun to see when you walk into this space,” said Sean Jones, Communications Specialist, Advanced Learning Library.

Jones says Mo is away, getting repairs.

“He had a little too much fun during the summer, was playing a little too hard, and he is not here at the Children’s Pavilion anymore,” said Jones. “He’s at the doctor and the kids have noticed that Mo has not been here.”

The Youth Services Department set up a mailbox so children can write letters and draw pictures for Mo. Children have been filling the box with get well wishes.

Jones says this is more than just a fun project for children.

“They’re still sounding words out, they’re practicing their letters, they’re working on their dexterity, so they’re setting themselves up to become better writers and, in turn, become better readers,” said Jones.

The library posts updates on Mo in the Children’s Pavilion. The updates say that Mo is visiting his Aunt Cecily in Africa while he recuperates.

