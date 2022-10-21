WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, a chili cook-off will take place at Wichita State University (WSU) as a benefit for the Kansas Food Bank.

The Empty Bowls: Chili Cook-Off, set to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woolsey Hall, 2060 N. Mid-Campus Drive, will benefit the Kansas Food Bank in honor of Hunger Action Month.

According to a news release sent out by the Ulrich Museum of Art, “The Kansas Food Bank provided over 13.6 million meals last year to families, children and seniors who experienced food insecurity. Inflation, food shortages, and rising food and transportation costs this year have made those challenges even more difficult for families and individuals facing hunger.”

With the purchase of a ticket, guests can enjoy chili from local restaurants and donors, as well as handmade bowls created by local artists. They will also be able to “choose a bowl to keep as a reminder of all the empty bowls right here in our community, and throughout the world.” Children will be able to choose a bowl from the kids table.

Confirmed vendors:

Bella Vita

Cargill Protein

Chartwells

Chef Loudermilk – East High School

Chicken N Pickle

Dillons

Doo Dah Diner

EHS Culinary Club

Eurest Dining / Spirit AeroSystems

Firefly Farms

Grace Hill Winery

Great Harvest Bread Company

Jason’s Deli

Kimlan’s Marriott Wichita Corporate Hills

Meddy’s

M.I.F. Deli

Nourish ICT

Olive Tree

Tanya’s Soup Kitchen

The Old Spaghetti Factory

Torchy’s Tacos

Twelve Restaurant & Bar

Wichita East High School Culinary Club

Wichita Fellowship Club

Wichita Northwest High School Culinary Club

Wine Dive / Vora

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students 6th grade through college, $5 for kindergarten through 4th grade, and children under the age of four will get in for free.

100% of the proceeds go to the Kansas Food Bank.

Advance online ticket sales end on Friday, Oct. 21, at noon. They can also be purchased at the Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E Douglas Ave, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. Cash, card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay will be accepted.

Directions to Woolsey Hall on the Wichita State University campus (Courtesy: Ulrich Museum of Art)

This year’s judges include WSU President Rick Muma and chefs from several restaurants in Wichita.

This cook-off is a collaborative project of the Ulrich Museum of Art; WSU; WSU School of Art, Design & Creative Industries; WSU School of Fine Arts, WSU Ceramics Guild; Wichita Public Schools; and Reuben Saunders Gallery.

Empty Bowls: Chili Cook-Off is sponsored by Meta, Red Lodge Clay Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, Reuben Saunders Gallery, Emprise Bank, Fidelity Bank, Shift Space, Spirit AeroSystems, Wichita Public Schools, and Wichita Marriott Corporate Hills.