WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University said a break in the chilled water line on the southside of the Duerksen Fine Arts Center is impacting the air conditioning in the following buildings:

McKnight Art Center/Ulrich Museum of Art (scheduled to be repaired June 16)

McKinley Hall (scheduled to be repaired June 20)

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team is following temperatures into the 90s for the next week.