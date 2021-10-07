Choral music fills the hall at Wichita State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Music lovers enjoyed a choral music performance at Wichita State University for the first time in nearly two years.

The WSU Concert Chorale, Madrigal Singers, and singers from Wichita East High School performed a wide variety of styles and genres Tuesday evening at Wiedemann Hall.

“It’s so refreshing to be able to hear, to be able to hear, for the choir to be in a room and be able to hear and react to the sound of all our hard work,” said Janet Butler, WSU student. “I wish I was still in the choir.”

Butler says the last time the Concert Chorale performed was in November of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

“The culmination of it all is that performance, and there’s nothing like the energy that, as a performer, you get,” said Michele Sylvester, WSU voice instructor.

