Christmas cards and letters for senior centers made by South High School students

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several students and student-athletes at Wichita’s South High School wrote letters and designed Christmas cards for the elderly in senior centers.

It was part of the Titans Reach Out project. Students working remotely were able to design cards and write letters to those in the centers.

“Last year, we did the same thing to write letters to the elderly. We had to look at who was in need of letters this year and so we decided to do the elderly again,” said Amy Nguyen, South High School cheerleader.

Overall, the students created about 50 cards in two days.

