CHRISTMAS COUNTDOWN: Millions go shopping for last minute gifts on ‘Super Saturday’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ‘Twas the weekend before Christmas and all through Bradley Fair not a parking lot was empty. Not even a store.

“It’s been crazy! We just came from Walmart and there were so many people there. We expect it’s going to be something similar in Barnes and Noble,” said shopper Hanna Watson.

Saturday, Dec. 21. is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year. Some are calling it ‘Super Saturday’ but for others it seems more like ‘Panic Saturday.’

148 million Americans are planning to hit the stores and shop online this final Saturday before Christmas. A NBC News survey says that is 6 out of every 10 shoppers will be participating. Wichita is no exception.

Ashley O’neal was on a search for the perfect present for her grandma. “I got her a cute little sweater and these red leather gloves that, I mean I absolutely love. So, I think she is really going to enjoy them,” she said.



Others were just grabbing something extra, “mostly stocking stuffers,” said Valorie Glaser.

Despite long lines, spirits were still merry and bright for many. Glaser said, “Although it was a long line, it moved very quickly and everyone seemed pretty happy today.”



If you still have some gifts to get, some shoppers recommend, “A list, very concise detailed list,” said Abigail Agnew. Her sister, Naomi Agnew, added in, “Know what you are going for and don’t get distracted. Stay focused.”

Or if crowds are not your scene, Micah Watson, suggests, “A lot of online ordering, you can rush order things. So that will keep traffic down.”

When the day is done, economic experts expect Americans will have spent a record one trillion dollars throughout this holiday season.

