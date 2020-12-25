Christmas Traditions include giving back

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For many in Wichita the Christmas spirit is one of giving back.

“Sliced ham, sweet potatoes with marshmallows and mixed vegetables,” said David Horton with the Lord’s Diner in Wichita.

Horton is thrilled with the volunteer spirit on Christmas day to feed those that are hungry for the holidays.

“Actually getting volunteers on Christmas is really easy,” said Horton. “We get a lot of people wanting to volunteer.”

Lynne is one of those that volunteers. And Lynne volunteers on a regular basis.

“I’m actually a regular volunteer. So I’ve been coming every Friday,” said Lynne. “I just feel it’s my way not to give back to the community. I feel pretty blessed so if I can give some time to provide meals, that’s where I belong.”

“It’s wonderful that we have that type of community in Wichita that everyone wants to help someone,” said Horton. “That’s just Wichita.”

