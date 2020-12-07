Christmas tree sales boom in Wichita

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2015, file photo, Tommy Lawson looks out into rows of Christmas trees as his family browses for their tree at the John T Nieman Nursery in Hamilton, Ohio. For many people, it’s hard not to think about the upcoming holidays already. Some folks are holding early Christmas celebrations so they can be with elderly parents outdoors while the weather still allows it. As the holidays approach, the pandemic is forcing people to come up with creative ways to celebrate. Experts say rituals have always been with us and there has always been room for improvisation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –It’s early in December and Christmas tree farms say their supply is dwindling. More families than ever are picking up real Christmas trees.

It’s Christmas come early for many area tree farms. Business is booming and two local tree dealers said they have never been busier.

“We just moved back to Kansas from Pennsylvania during COVID and we are trying to brighten the spirits in our house and we figured a real christmas tree would be better than a fake one,” Said Pearl Veit, who went tree shopping on Sunday.

Pearl Veit’s hunt for a real tree took her to Prairie Pine Farms, where tree traffic and Santa have been busy.

“Because of the nature of things right now people are just caged up and want to be outside,” said Bob Scott.

Bob Scott, the owner of Prairie Pines Farms said he expects sales to be 20 to 30% more than last year.

“Bob has always been good at helping people to form memories and this is the year for hopefulness and something that is normal,” said the Santa at Praire Pines Tree Farm.

Across town at 4 C Choose and Cut Christmas Tree Farm. The supply was almost gone, so they decided to close up shop.

“We have to have some for next year so we will be closing down at dark tonight,” said Willy Govert, the owner of 4 C Choose and Cut Christmas trees.

Willy Govert said this was a record breaking year, selling 160 trees in a day.

“I think the COVID virus has something to do with it people are want to get out get a little fresh air I think Christmas is going to mean a lot more this year to a lot of people than it has in the past,” said Govert.

The booming tree business is being felt across the county this year according to a survey by Evercore ISI, nationwide Christmas tree sales are up 29%.