WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire damaged a church in south Wichita Monday. Fire crews were called to Nu Hope-Nu Start Ministries at about 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of W. Jewell.

First responders found flames coming from the back of the church. There is damage to the first and second floors.

No one was in the church at the time, according to first responders. An investigation is ongoing.