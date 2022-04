GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Altar Church in Goddard is hosting Eggstreme 2022, on Saturday, April 9.

It will include an Easter egg hunt with 20,000 eggs for children to pick from, inflatables, Team Xtreme, lunch, and groceries for those in need.

It will run at 11 a.m. at Eisenhower High School at 1230 S. 167th St. W. The event is free. For more information, click here.