WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is building its first temple in Kansas in Wichita.

According to their website, the temple is being built on a 6.42-acre site located at Lot 1, Block 1 of The Moorings Plaza Fourth Addition.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says their plans call for a single-story temple that will be approximately 9,950 square feet.

Latter-day Saints in Kansas currently have to travel to Oklahoma or Missouri to worship in temples. The closest one is the Kansas City Missouri Temple.

“For many Church members emigrating from Europe to the Salt Lake Valley in the mid-1800s, the Atchison, Kansas, area, located in the northeastern corner of the state, was an important layover site on the journey,” the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says. “The first congregation in the state was organized in 1882. Today, Kansas is home to nearly 40,000 Latter-day Saints in nearly 75 congregations.”

