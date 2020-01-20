Live Now
Watch Good Day Kansas

Church video shows shaking during Sunday’s earthquake

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A church member caught the moment an earthquake hit the Hutchinson area Sunday.

Josh Redd was recording the church service at Grace Bible Church when the magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck.

In the video, you can hear a short commotion and gasps from the congregation. Once it ends, there is a little bit of laughter.

A pastor at the church says there is no damage to the church, but the shaking did knock over some pictures in his office.

Other people have reported bricks breaking off chimneys and sidewalks cracking.

The earthquake happened near where several others have happened in Reno County.

Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production.

The number of quakes began tapering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories