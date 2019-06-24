Cimarron man dies when ATV rolls in Finney County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Cimarron man died when the ATV he was riding overcorrected and rolled in Finney County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Mansfield Road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said two people were on the ATV. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Bryan L. Cox, was not wearing a safety harness and was ejected from the ATV according to the accident report. Cox was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Garden City where he passed away.

Another passenger, 21-year-old Kenny Adrian Wall Penner, was not injured.