‘Circe’ selected for NEA Big Read: Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Library is a recipient of a grant of $15,000 to host the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read in Wichita.

The Wichita Public Library is one of 84 organizations selected to receive an NEA Big Read grant to support a community reading program.

This year’s featured book is “Circe” by Madeline Miller, a novel about the goddess Circe that takes readers on a journey into the world of gods, monsters and mortals. Circe is a strange child – not powerful, like her father, nor alluring like her mother. When she turns to the world of mortals for companionship, she discovers she does possess power which can transform rivals into monsters and menace the gods themselves. The novel was selected by a panel of Library staff members and community partners during a meeting last fall.

In its 13th year, the NEA Big Read: Wichita brings together area schools, libraries, cultural organizations, businesses, and book clubs to celebrate literacy and learning

The NEA Big Read: Wichita runs October 1-November 15. A kickoff party is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Details about Big Read events will be announced during the summer and will be available at bigreadwichita.org.

LATEST STORIES: