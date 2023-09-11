TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) — Circle Public Schools has identified the person who was killed in a crash involving one of their school busses Friday afternoon.

According to Superintendent Don Potter, Circle High School Junior Halie Friesen was killed in the crash. Another student was injured.

“We are deeply saddened over this loss, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family members and friends of both students,” said Potter.

Read Potter’s full letter here:

Dear Circle Families: It is with an extremely heavy heart that we reach out to you today. Yesterday, September 8th, 2023, two of our students were involved in an accident with a Circle Public Schools bus resulting in the passing of Circle High School Junior Halie Friesen as well as injuries to the other student. We are deeply saddened over this loss and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family members and friends of both students. Sudden death can be a very upsetting experience. Please monitor your child and support them, as this can be a difficult time even if they are not close to the students involved. We are here to help our students, staff, and families through this grief and will have counselors and additional support available tomorrow, September 10th, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Circle High School as well as Monday morning at various campuses. Please keep Halie’s loved ones in your thoughts. Sincerely, Don Potter

On Friday, shortly after 4 p.m., a school bus collided with a Chevrolet Malibu on Kansas Highway 254 near Towanda, Kansas. The Malibu contained four occupants, including two juveniles.

The driver of the Malibu was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the passenger was transported with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was later pronounced deceased.

No students on the bus were hurt, and all 14 were released from the scene.