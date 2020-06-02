Circle USD 375 partners with Farms to Families to provide boxes of food to communities

TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) – Circle USD 375 has partnered with Farms to Families to provide boxes of food to communities.

The distribution will be Wednesday, June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Circle High School located at 905 Main Street in Towanta.

There will be a drive-through pickup, and it is free for anyone who needs it. Food boxes will be first come, first serve.

