TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) – Circle USD 375 has partnered with Farms to Families to provide boxes of food to communities.
The distribution will be Wednesday, June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Circle High School located at 905 Main Street in Towanta.
There will be a drive-through pickup, and it is free for anyone who needs it. Food boxes will be first come, first serve.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas to ask Supreme Court to save voter citizenship law
- T.J.’s Forecast: More heat and humidity today, storm chances increase out west
- Circle USD 375 partners with Farms to Families to provide boxes of food to communities
- Gallery: June 2020 Shots of the Day
- Kansas governor vetoes property tax bill, 2 other measures