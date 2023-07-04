WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fireworks must end by midnight tonight, according to the Wichita Fire Department.

This year, the City of Wichita changed to ordinance to better align with Kansas law. Aerial fireworks were allowed to be shot from July 1 through July 4. “Safe and sane” fireworks, those that don’t exceed 15 feet from the ground, were allowed to be shot from June 27 to July 4. The hours for fireworks are 10 a.m. to midnight.

Outside of those times dates and times, citations will be issued. Shooting fireworks on July 5 is no longer permitted.

Those who violate the ordinance face the following:

First offense: $1,000

Second offense: $1,500

Subsequent offenses: $2,000

The fireworks hotline will be active until July 5 and may be reached at 316-290-1011. Use the number instead of 911 for fireworks calls.