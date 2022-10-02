It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wichita, KS metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. Data was available for 53 cities and towns in Wichita.

1 / 30Stacker

#30. Belle Plaine, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$16,292 (+12.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$39,813 (+38.2%)

– Typical home value: $144,051 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 30Stacker

#29. Towanda, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$18,511 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$61,730 (+40.2%)

– Typical home value: $215,309 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

3 / 30Stacker

#28. Rose Hill, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$18,796 (+9.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$62,926 (+38.6%)

– Typical home value: $225,771 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

4 / 30Stacker

#27. Sedgwick, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$18,866 (+10.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$64,127 (+44.6%)

– Typical home value: $207,942 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 30Stacker

#26. Wichita, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$19,437 (+12.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$60,005 (+49.6%)

– Typical home value: $180,879 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

6 / 30Stacker

#25. Elbing, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$19,560 (+12.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$60,005 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $173,309 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

7 / 30Stacker

#24. North Newton, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$19,713 (+9.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$58,400 (+36.0%)

– Typical home value: $220,477 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

8 / 30Stacker

#23. Hesston, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$19,935 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$59,296 (+36.4%)

– Typical home value: $222,273 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 30Stacker

#22. Haysville, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$20,669 (+12.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$62,427 (+50.6%)

– Typical home value: $185,780 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

10 / 30Stacker

#21. Mount Hope, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$21,548 (+12.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$66,414 (+51.4%)

– Typical home value: $195,527 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

11 / 30Stacker

#20. Mulvane, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$22,936 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$68,812 (+48.6%)

– Typical home value: $210,312 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

12 / 30Stacker

#19. Benton, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$23,083 (+9.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$76,388 (+42.1%)

– Typical home value: $257,746 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

13 / 30Stacker

#18. Park City, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$23,205 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$65,237 (+48.8%)

– Typical home value: $198,820 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

14 / 30Stacker

#17. Milton, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$23,900 (+13.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$53,405 (+37.6%)

– Typical home value: $195,567 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

15 / 30Stacker

#16. Peck, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$24,293 (+11.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$73,719 (+43.6%)

– Typical home value: $242,703 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

16 / 30Stacker

#15. Cheney, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$24,577 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$72,867 (+47.4%)

– Typical home value: $226,498 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

17 / 30Stacker

#14. Clearwater, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$24,983 (+11.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$78,229 (+48.4%)

– Typical home value: $240,009 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

18 / 30Stacker

#13. Andover, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$26,961 (+10.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$82,596 (+39.9%)

– Typical home value: $289,578 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

19 / 30Stacker

#12. Derby, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$27,326 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$78,368 (+43.9%)

– Typical home value: $256,861 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

20 / 30Stacker

#11. Valley Center, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$27,814 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$76,938 (+49.4%)

– Typical home value: $232,618 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

21 / 30Stacker

#10. Bel Aire, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$27,874 (+12.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$80,066 (+45.8%)

– Typical home value: $254,850 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

22 / 30Stacker

#9. Viola, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$28,526 (+11.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$102,213 (+55.1%)

– Typical home value: $287,795 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

23 / 30Stacker

#8. Burns, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$28,760 (+22.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$64,954 (+71.4%)

– Typical home value: $155,925 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

24 / 30Stacker

#7. Garden Plain, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$31,687 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$89,145 (+50.9%)

– Typical home value: $264,406 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

25 / 30Stacker

#6. Kechi, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$33,659 (+13.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,648 (+48.6%)

– Typical home value: $283,440 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

26 / 30Stacker

#5. Maize, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$33,753 (+13.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$94,888 (+50.7%)

– Typical home value: $281,993 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

27 / 30Stacker

#4. Colwich, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$35,151 (+15.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$96,103 (+55.5%)

– Typical home value: $269,282 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

28 / 30Stacker

#3. Goddard, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$39,186 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$100,929 (+54.1%)

– Typical home value: $287,367 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

29 / 30Stacker

#2. Andale, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$46,486 (+15.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$124,299 (+58.0%)

– Typical home value: $338,482 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

30 / 30Stacker

#1. Eastborough, Kansas

– 1-year price change: +$65,638 (+14.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$138,153 (+35.7%)

– Typical home value: $525,635 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

