City accepts grant money for possible scooter and bike lanes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city is not taking action on possible scooter and bike lanes on Douglas.

However, on Tuesday the city council accepted a grant for a third of the money needed for a pilot project.

“I’ve had a lot of feedback from both sides of it,” said city council member Jeff Blubaugh.

Blubaugh voted yes to accept the money. The council voted 6-1 in favor of accepting the grant from the Knight Foundation, through the Wichita Community Foundation.

“We can give the money back if we do not do the pilot project,” said Blubaugh.

City staff has been looking into and studying the concept for a long time.

Mike Tann, the city’s transit director, talked to council members on Tuesday.

Tann told council members this still needs even more study and more feedback from the community. He also said the Knight Foundation grant is considered catalyst money that could move the project forward. The city would not make a decision to recommend the pilot to the council just yet.

It’s a pilot project that would take Douglas “down” to one lane in each direction from roughly Main Street to Union Station. A third lane would be in the middle for a turn lane. The bike and scooter lanes would be added closest to the sidewalks.

Some who work downtown said on Tuesday it’s an interesting concept.

“Douglas has kind of been one of the thoroughfares, and obviously, we need to have traffic move fairly well through this street,” said Dan Jones, who works downtown. “But certainly we want to make our downtown attractive so I’m open to changes.”

Council member Blubaugh said he has some concerns about Douglas traffic possibly “backing up” with scooter and bike lanes.

“I mean it’s something we would have to give a lot of thought,” said Blubaugh. “If you look we are already narrowing McLean down to two lanes around the ballpark (for event days) so I want to be very cautious in how we move forward.”

Douglas meets McLean Blvd. on the west side of the river.

Blubaugh said he’s not opposed to the idea but wants more study.

Tann was clear that the action by the council on Tuesday was only to accept one-third of the $75,000 needed to make the bike and scooter lanes happen for a pilot project. He also said the city has done focus groups, an open house, and engagement with the public. He says there will be more public sessions before any recommendation is brought to the council.

The pilot project, if it happens, would go for 90 days before evaluation.

LATEST STORIES: