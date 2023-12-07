WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is adjusting Wichita Transit Route 28 to accommodate the new temporary emergency winter shelter located at 2220 E. 21st St. N.

Route 28’s schedule will remain the same, minus the slight deviation.

Along with the temporary emergency winter shelter, route 28’s connecting routes will continue to serve the following:

Coleman

North Industrial Park

Grace Med Downing Family Clinic

Wichita State University

Atwater Resource Center

KU Medical Center

Dunbar Learning Center

Wichita Transit Center

Wichita Transit Admin Offices

Parklane Shopping Center USD 259 Admin Center

Curtis Middle School

Eastgate Shopping Center

Towne East Mall

Towne East Learning Center

The Independent School

East YMCA

Costco

DCCCA

Route 28 will remain free to the public.

You can track City of Wichita busses in real-time and plan your trip using the myStop Mobile, available in the App Store and Google Play.