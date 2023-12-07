WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is adjusting Wichita Transit Route 28 to accommodate the new temporary emergency winter shelter located at 2220 E. 21st St. N.
Route 28’s schedule will remain the same, minus the slight deviation.
Along with the temporary emergency winter shelter, route 28’s connecting routes will continue to serve the following:
- Coleman
- North Industrial Park
- Grace Med Downing Family Clinic
- Wichita State University
- Atwater Resource Center
- KU Medical Center
- Dunbar Learning Center
- Wichita Transit Center
- Wichita Transit Admin Offices
- Parklane Shopping Center
- USD 259 Admin Center
- Curtis Middle School
- Eastgate Shopping Center
- Towne East Mall
- Towne East Learning Center
- The Independent School
- East YMCA
- Costco
- DCCCA
Route 28 will remain free to the public.
You can track City of Wichita busses in real-time and plan your trip using the myStop Mobile, available in the App Store and Google Play.